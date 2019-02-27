Andrew Rannells On 'Fumbling Toward' Adulthood And Broadway Fame

Andrew Rannells has come a long way from Omaha, which he left in the late '90s to follow his dream of becoming a Broadway star in New York City. His new book, "Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood" tells the story of his early years there. He tells Sam about learning his dad died on a half-hearted date, getting drunk in piano bars with his best friend, Zuzanna, and how a failed audition for Rosie O'Donnell might have changed the course of his career.

