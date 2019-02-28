Accessibility links
First Listen: Amanda Palmer, 'There Will Be No Intermission' At 74 minutes, Palmer's new album is almost unfathomably ambitious, fueled by radical empathy and made by and for feelers of grand feelings.
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety
NPR logo

There Will Be No Intermission

First Listen: Amanda Palmer, 'There Will Be No Intermission'

Review

First Listen: Amanda Palmer, 'There Will Be No Intermission'

There Will Be No Intermission

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Amanda Palmer's There Will Be No Intermission is out March 8 via Cooking Vinyl. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Amanda Palmer's There Will Be No Intermission is out March 8 via Cooking Vinyl.

Courtesy of the artist

Above all else, Amanda Palmer knows her audience. It's not just that she appeals directly to thousands of listeners to crowd-fund her music, or incorporates fans into her live shows, or writes songs that connect on a visceral, emotional level. Her audiences actually feed and inform her work; their stories, infused with unique fragments of their lives, are woven into her words, giving even her boldest artistic statements a note of intimacy and specificity.

Amanda Palmer, There Will Be No Intermission

On There Will Be No Intermission, Palmer's first album in more than six years, the singer, songwriter, pianist, motivational speaker, author and entrepreneur leans hard into both grandiosity and granular detail. At 74 minutes, the new album isn't so much a big artistic swing as a cyclonic effort to run down the meaning of life and death, bear witness to stories of survival and struggle, demystify choices made in the service of mental health and physical autonomy, and pay tribute to her heroes — from titanic influences to those who've invited her in to view their emotional scars, fears and personal victories.

The result can be exhausting, but in the best way. There Will Be No Intermission is barely a minute old when Palmer unleashes a Bill Hicks-inspired statement called "The Ride," which fills its 10 minutes with a thoughtful accumulation of details chronicling lives lived messily, purposefully, forcefully. But she also directs her focus toward angels who've guided her — most sweetly when "Judy Blume" rains praise on the titular author, whose writings helped Palmer (and millions of others) through the stormy awfulness of adolescence. And she injects her songs with compassionate messages directly to fans and friends, from a loved one about to have an abortion ("Voicemail for Jill") to listeners seeking to share her resilience in the face of criticism ("Bigger on the Inside").

Elsewhere, Palmer funnels her radical empathy through a willingness to reveal and expose herself — not only on the album's conversation-starter of a cover, but also in wrenching admissions of her own self-doubt and decision-making. When she sings, "I'm even scared to put these lyrics in a song" (in another 10-minute epic, "A Mother's Confession"), it's in the midst of an intense chronicling of her real and perceived missteps as a new mom. Parents who've lamented their own limits (which is to say, every parent) will know how she feels, and by the time she reaches the song's last words — "At least the baby didn't die" — they've been transformed from a sheepish bit of gallows humor to a note of genuine triumph.

For Palmer, knowing her audience means leaving tattered traces of her own life in every conversational aside and emotionally wrung-out admission. Filled, appropriately enough, with intermissions — arranged by longtime collaborator Jherek BischoffThere Will Be No Intermission reads at once like a diary, a manifesto, a chapter book and a letter to a friend. It's almost unfathomably ambitious, made by and for feelers of grand feelings, with minds too chaotic and overstuffed to contain all the big ideas that challenge and sustain them.

Amanda Palmer, There Will Be No Intermission

First Listen: Amanda Palmer, 'There Will Be No Intermission'

01All The Things

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    All The Things
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02The Ride

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Ride
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Congratulations

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Congratulations
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Drowning in the Sound

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Drowning in the Sound
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Hold on Tight, Darling

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Hold on Tight, Darling
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06The Thing About Things

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Thing About Things
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Life's Such a Bitch Isn't It

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Life's Such a Bitch Isn't It
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Judy Blume

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Judy Blume
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Feeding the Dark

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Feeding the Dark
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Bigger On The Inside

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Bigger On The Inside
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11There Will Be No Intermission

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Machete

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Machete
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

13You Know The Statistics

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You Know The Statistics
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

14Voicemaill for Jill

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Voicemaill for Jill
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

15You'd Think I'd Shot Their Children

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You'd Think I'd Shot Their Children
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

16A Mother's Confession

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    A Mother's Confession
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

17They're Saying Not to Panic

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    They're Saying Not to Panic
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

18Look Mummy, No Hands

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Look Mummy, No Hands
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

19Intermission Is Relative

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Intermission Is Relative
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

20Death Thing

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Death Thing
    Album
    There Will Be No Intermission
    Artist
    Amanda Palmer
    Label
    Cooking Vinyl Limited
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
There Will Be No Intermission
Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
There Will Be No Intermission
Artist
Amanda Palmer
Label
Cooking Vinyl Limited
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety