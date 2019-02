Trump Responds To Cohen's Testimony President Trump has responded to Michael Cohen's testimony. The former Trump lawyer called the president a "con man" and a "racist."

Trump Responds To Cohen's Testimony Politics Trump Responds To Cohen's Testimony Trump Responds To Cohen's Testimony Audio will be available later today. President Trump has responded to Michael Cohen's testimony. The former Trump lawyer called the president a "con man" and a "racist." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor