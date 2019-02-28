Underground Bunker Mansion Can Be Yours For $18 Million

Five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool. And it is entirely inside an underground bomb shelter.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's your chance for safety and security. A house in Las Vegas is up for sale for $18 million. Five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool, and it is entirely inside an underground bomb shelter. Worried about the state of the world? No problem. The house and the shelter has an artificial lawn and trees which stay green even during nuclear winter. And it's Las Vegas, where you gamble with your money but not with the apocalypse.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.