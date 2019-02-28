Accessibility links
Watch Phony Ppl Perform At The Tiny Desk The Brooklynites stand out for their inventive and seamless blend of Jazz, R&B and Hip-Hop.
Tiny Desk

Tiny Desk

Intimate video performances, recorded live at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen

Credit: NPR

Tiny Desk

Phony Ppl

"I wish I could've savored that moment longer," Phony Ppl lead singer Elbee Thrie said to me as we rode the elevator down, following the band's Tiny Desk performance. "I'll never forget this."

Throughout the set, you see Thrie scan the entire office, taking mental inventory of the entire experience. Phony Ppl is a group that emits a vigorous energy on and off stage. In this case, the spirit was exchanged between the band and the NPR staff from the moment they gathered behind the desk and gave a zesty greeting.

The Brooklynites formed in high school and stand out as one of a handful of R&B bands in the industry that makes eclectic choices in fashion and lyrical narratives. Their fifth full-length, 2015's Yesterday's Tomorrow, was praised for the way the band seamlessly melds Jazz, R&B and Hip-Hop. After consecutive residencies at the Blue Note jazz club in New York City — and a tour with rapper Pusha T — Phony Ppl arrived at the Tiny Desk more refined than ever. They entered the building like they were shot out of cannon, with guitarist Elijah Rawk spending a hefty chunk of his prep time twisting his hair. Right before the cameras started rolling we unsuccessfully scrambled to hide their bag of shea butter. If you look closely, you'll spot it sticking out next to our turntable.

Donning a black turtleneck and sweaters, they invited returning guest Braxton Cook on saxophone to play their four-song set. They opened with "Compromise," a highlight from Yesterday's Tomorrow, and locked into an up-tempo pocket as if it was a second skin. From there, they wove in three more songs, including two from their latest project, mō'zā-ik.

Set List

  • "Compromise"

  • "One Man Band"
  • "Cookie Crumble"
  • "Why iii Love the Moon"

Musicians

Elbee Thrie: lead vocals; Elijah Rawk: guitar; Maffyuu: drums; Aja Grant: keys; Bari Bass: bass; Braxton Cook: saxophone

Credits

Producers: Bobby Carter, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kaylee Domzalski, Kimani Oletu; Editor: Kimani Oletu

[+] read more[-] less

More From Tiny Desk

Zaytoven: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Zaytoven performs a Tiny Desk concert on Jan. 18, 2019. Bob Boilen/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Bob Boilen/NPR

Tiny Desk

Zaytoven

The Atlanta trap super-producer and son of a preacher man saved the day with a soulful Tiny Desk.

Natalie Prass: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Natalie Prass performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 28, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Natalie Prass

Decked out in matching, cobalt blue outfits, the singer and her band had a clear vision: If you want to overcome the times, find strength in numbers.

The Pedrito Martinez Group: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Pedrito Martinez performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 16, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

The Pedrito Martinez Group

The Afro-Cuban percussionist mesmerizes with his almost otherworldly talent on congas.

Scott Mulvahill: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Scott Mulvahill performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 30, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Scott Mulvahill

Scott Mulvahill has been trying to win the Tiny Desk Contest for each of its four years. And while he's never won, we all loved him so much we had to invite him to play.

Mountain Man: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Mountain Man performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 23, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Mountain Man

The voices of Amelia Meath, Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig come together behind the Tiny Desk, with songs that conjure a simpler life: dogs, friends, moonlight or skinny dipping.

Lau Noah: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Lau Noah performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Jan. 10, 2019 (Amr Alfiky/NPR). Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Amr Alfiky/NPR

Tiny Desk

Lau Noah

There's a magical aura that surrounds Lau Noah as she sits behind the Tiny Desk and unspools thought-provoking story-songs.

Cat Power: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Cat Power performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 17, 2018 (Jenna Sterner/NPR). Jenna Sterner/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Jenna Sterner/NPR

Tiny Desk

Cat Power

Chan Marshall and her band perform a brisk and beautifully orchestrated medley of Cat Power songs: "Wanderer," "Woman" and 2006's "The Moon."

Blood Orange: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Blood Orange performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 10, 2018 (Heeather Kim/NPR). Heather Kim/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Heather Kim/NPR

Tiny Desk

Blood Orange

This Blood Orange Tiny Desk is a beautifully conceived concert showing off the craft and care that has made Devonté Hynes a groundbreaking producer and songwriter.

Stella Donnelly: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Stella Donnelly performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Oct. 22, 2018. Cameron Pollack/NPR/Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR/Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Stella Donnelly

Watch the Australian singer-songwriter perform three new songs from her upcoming full-length debut, Beware of the Dogs.

Nate Wood - fOUR: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Nate Wood "fOUR" performs a Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 12, 2018. Cameron Pollack/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Cameron Pollack/NPR

Tiny Desk

Nate Wood - fOUR

The multi-instrumentalist says he only wishes he had more limbs; but Wood still manages to simultaneously play a bass guitar, keys and drums, all while singing into a wearable microphone.

Back To Top