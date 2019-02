Why Talks Between The U.S. And North Korea Abruptly Ended The second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un abruptly collapsed Thursday when both sides failed to reach a deal in denuclearization talks.

Why Talks Between The U.S. And North Korea Abruptly Ended Politics Why Talks Between The U.S. And North Korea Abruptly Ended Why Talks Between The U.S. And North Korea Abruptly Ended Audio will be available later today. The second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un abruptly collapsed Thursday when both sides failed to reach a deal in denuclearization talks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor