Tina Seelig: Can We Control Our Own Luck? Are there things we can do to increase our luck? Through taking tiny risks, showing gratitude, and being open to new ideas, Tina Seelig says we can capture luck in our everyday lives.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Tina Seelig: Can We Control Our Own Luck?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Luck, Fortune, And Chance.

About Tina Seelig's TED Talk

About Tina Seelig

Tina Seelig teaches entrepreneurship in the Department of Management Science and Engineering at Stanford University. She is also a faculty director of the Stanford Technology Ventures Program, the entrepreneurship center at Stanford School of Engineering. She was trained as a neuroscientist with a PhD from Stanford School of Medicine.

Seelig runs several fellowship programs that focus on entrepreneurial leadership. She is also the author of several books, including What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20 and Insight Out.

