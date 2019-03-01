Middle School Book Report

Mike Katzif/NPR
toggle caption
Contestants Joel Kotler and Allison Kave appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
hide caption
Contestants Joel Kotler and Allison Kave appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
For everyone who thinks The Catcher in the Rye is about a baseball star stuck in a loaf bread, this game is for you. Contestants must identify books based on fictional book reports written by middle schoolers who only read the work's title.
As heard on Jim Gaffigan Brings The Laughs Again.