Middle School Book Report Contestants must identify books based on fictional book reports written by middle schoolers who only read the work's title.

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.
Middle School Book Report

Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Joel Kotler and Allison Kave appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Contestants Joel Kotler and Allison Kave appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

For everyone who thinks The Catcher in the Rye is about a baseball star stuck in a loaf bread, this game is for you. Contestants must identify books based on fictional book reports written by middle schoolers who only read the work's title.

