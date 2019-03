Lesbian Bishop Responds To LGBTQ Ban In United Methodist Church The United Methodist Church vote to continue a ban on same-sex marriage and clergy has upset many in the church. Rachel Martin speaks with Karen Oliveto, the church's first openly lesbian bishop.

