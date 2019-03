103-Year-Old Becomes Grand Canyon Ranger The Grand Canyon celebrated 100 years as a National Park this week. In January, Rose Torphy joined the junior ranger program at age 103.

The Grand Canyon celebrated 100 years as a National Park this week. In January, Rose Torphy joined the junior ranger program at age 103.