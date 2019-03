Israeli Attorney General Prepares To Indict Netanyahu Israel's attorney general is preparing a corruption indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Charges could take months but the move casts new doubt on Netanyahu's re-election bid.

