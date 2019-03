The Regional Impact Of The North Korea Summit's Collapse NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Abraham Denmark about how the collapse of the U.S.-North Korea summit impacts China and the rest of the region.

The Regional Impact Of The North Korea Summit's Collapse Asia The Regional Impact Of The North Korea Summit's Collapse The Regional Impact Of The North Korea Summit's Collapse Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Abraham Denmark about how the collapse of the U.S.-North Korea summit impacts China and the rest of the region. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor