What's Next In India And Pakistan Flare-Up NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Ramesh Thakur of the Centre for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament at the Australian National University about the latest conflict between India and Pakistan.

What's Next In India And Pakistan Flare-Up Asia What's Next In India And Pakistan Flare-Up What's Next In India And Pakistan Flare-Up Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Ramesh Thakur of the Centre for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament at the Australian National University about the latest conflict between India and Pakistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor