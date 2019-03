Westmoreland Coal Can End Benefits For Retired Miners, Judge Rules A judge has confirmed that yet another bankrupt coal company can end health benefits for hundreds of retired miners and their families. Congress is again weighing whether to help them.

Westmoreland Coal Can End Benefits For Retired Miners, Judge Rules National Westmoreland Coal Can End Benefits For Retired Miners, Judge Rules Westmoreland Coal Can End Benefits For Retired Miners, Judge Rules Audio will be available later today. A judge has confirmed that yet another bankrupt coal company can end health benefits for hundreds of retired miners and their families. Congress is again weighing whether to help them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor