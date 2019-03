Trump Administration Plans Wetland Protection Rollback The Trump administration is planning to reduce the ponds, streams and wetlands that fall under federal clean water regulations.

Trump Administration Plans Wetland Protection Rollback Environment Trump Administration Plans Wetland Protection Rollback Trump Administration Plans Wetland Protection Rollback Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is planning to reduce the ponds, streams and wetlands that fall under federal clean water regulations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor