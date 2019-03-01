Accessibility links
Audio Highlights Of 'Tracking The Census' NPR's Hansi Lo Wang uncovers under-the-radar decisions, legal battles and scandals surrounding the run-up to the 2020 census through in-depth audio and digital reporting.
Special Series

Tracking The Census: The People, Power And Money Behind The Data

NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports on how the U.S. will be counted for the 2020 census.
NPR logo

Audio Highlights Of 'Tracking The Census'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/699304810/699308924" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Audio Highlights Of 'Tracking The Census'

Audio Highlights Of 'Tracking The Census'

Audio Highlights Of 'Tracking The Census'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/699304810/699308924" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y. (center) speaks outside Manhattan federal court in 2018 with other critics of the citizenship question the Trump administration wants to add to the 2020 census. Hansi Lo Wang/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Hansi Lo Wang/NPR

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y. (center) speaks outside Manhattan federal court in 2018 with other critics of the citizenship question the Trump administration wants to add to the 2020 census.

Hansi Lo Wang/NPR

NPR's Hansi Lo Wang uncovers under-the-radar decisions, legal battles and scandals surrounding the run-up to the 2020 census through in-depth audio and digital reporting.

Special Series

Tracking The Census: The People, Power And Money Behind The Data

NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports on how the U.S. will be counted for the 2020 census.