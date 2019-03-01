Phoebe Robinson on '2 Dope Queens,' Living Life Debt Free, & Abbreviations

Phoebe Robinson is doing a lot. There's her acting, her second book, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay, and her podcasting. On top of that, Phoebe's podcast 2 Dope Queens is now an HBO live show.

Sam catches up with Phoebe on getting out of thousands of dollars of debt and the comedy landscape in the #MeToo era. They also cover Phoebe's abbreviated language and that one time Oprah called her up.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall.