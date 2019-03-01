Accessibility links
Phoebe Robinson of '2 Dope Queens' It's Tuesday. Phoebe Robinson is doing a lot. There's her acting and her second book, 'Everything's Trash, But It's Okay.' And on top of that, there's '2 Dope Queens,' the podcast turned HBO live show that she hosted with Jessica Williams. Sam catches up with Robinson on the comedy landscape in the #MeToo era, getting out of debt, and abreevs. You'll find out what that means. Tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Phoebe Robinson on '2 Dope Queens,' Living Life Debt Free, & Abbreviations

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Comedian Phoebe Robinson performs onstage during Vulture Festival Presents: Comedy Night at The Bell House on May 31, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York Magazine hide caption

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Comedian Phoebe Robinson performs onstage during Vulture Festival Presents: Comedy Night at The Bell House on May 31, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Phoebe Robinson is doing a lot. There's her acting, her second book, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay, and her podcasting. On top of that, Phoebe's podcast 2 Dope Queens is now an HBO live show.

Sam catches up with Phoebe on getting out of thousands of dollars of debt and the comedy landscape in the #MeToo era. They also cover Phoebe's abbreviated language and that one time Oprah called her up.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall.