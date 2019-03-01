Weekly Wrap: No Deal With North Korea, 'The Big Money', T-Pain

It's Friday. Sam's "got money in the bank" with NPR correspondents Elise Hu and Eyder Peralta. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked away from the negotiating table in Hanoi, Vietnam, without a deal this week. Does the "no deal" option have the broadest support? Tensions remain high in Venezuela as President Nicolas Maduro tries to retain office amid a push for a change of government in the country. Plus, how a Native American tribe's massive casino-profit payouts shape the lives of its membership.

