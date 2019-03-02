Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, this week, a man in Texas proposed a novel idea for seniors who are considering moving into a retirement home. He calculated they could save a lot of money by doing what instead?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Hmm. Hmm.

SAGAL: Hmm.

POUNDSTONE: Can I have a hint?

SAGAL: Well, you have to ask the bellboy to bring up all of your belongings.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, right - by moving into a hotel.

SAGAL: Specifically a Holiday Inn.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It's the Holiday Inn theory. Although any budget motel would do - Days Inn, Days Numbered...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Motel 6 Feet Under.

(LAUGHTER)

FAITH SALIE: We'll turn the light off for you.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

TOM BODETT: End of Days Inn - I just - like, you just...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Once you start, you...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

POUNDSTONE: They check in, but they don't check out.

SAGAL: Pretty much.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know, the Holiday Inn - it's already set up. They've got rooms. They've got a little dining area. You know, they've got cleaning staff. They don't have to make any changes. They'll just change that door hanger to do not disturb or resuscitate.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Yes. Yeah.

SAGAL: When you get down to it, the only difference between this and a nursing home is how quickly they find your body.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Oh, yeah. That one kills.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PUTTIN' ON THE RITZ")

TACO: (Singing) If you're blue and you don't know where to go to, why don't you go where fashion sits? Puttin' on the Ritz.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists are in a pickle in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.