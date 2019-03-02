Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the thing everyone is talking about at next year's Oscars.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the surprise at next year's Oscars? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Lady Gaga will come on stage, squat on top of a piano and give birth to baby Gaga-Cooper.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: To the amazement and delight of my long-suffering wife, I will sit and watch it with her.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: It will continue to be hostless. But next year, the Academy Awards will also have no onsite recipients. Amazon will deliver their awards.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Tom Bodett and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

