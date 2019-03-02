Accessibility links
SpaceX Launches Unmanned Capsule To International Space Station It's a test flight with only supplies and a test dummy named Ripley aboard. SpaceX wants to demonstrate the potential for carrying astronauts into orbit.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from pad 39A on Saturday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Terry Renna/AP hide caption

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from pad 39A on Saturday in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on schedule at 2:49 a.m. Saturday.

It's an unmanned test flight designed to demonstrate the potential for carrying astronauts into orbit.

A crowd cheered as the rocket blasted off in a ball of fire and smoke early Saturday, within minutes reaching speeds upwards of 6,700 kmh as it gained altitude.

This story will be updated.