SpaceX Launches Unmanned Capsule To International Space Station

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on schedule at 2:49 a.m. Saturday.

It's an unmanned test flight designed to demonstrate the potential for carrying astronauts into orbit.

A crowd cheered as the rocket blasted off in a ball of fire and smoke early Saturday, within minutes reaching speeds upwards of 6,700 kmh as it gained altitude.

