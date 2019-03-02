Officers In Stephon Clark Shooting Won't Be Charged, Says Sacramento D.A.

Sacramento County, California District Attorney Anne-Marie Schubert has announced that there will be no charges filed against two police officers who shot 22 year old Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, nearly a year ago.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man breaking car windows on March 18, 2018, and pursued Clark into his grandmother's backyard, where they shot him eight times. Police said they believed Clark had a gun, but only a cell phone was discovered next to his body.

Note: This story is developing and will be updated.