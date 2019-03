No Criminal Charges For Sacramento Police Who Shot Stephon Clark The district attorney in Sacramento announced that there would be no charges against two police officers who shot Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old black man, nearly a year ago.

No Criminal Charges For Sacramento Police Who Shot Stephon Clark National No Criminal Charges For Sacramento Police Who Shot Stephon Clark No Criminal Charges For Sacramento Police Who Shot Stephon Clark Audio will be available later today. The district attorney in Sacramento announced that there would be no charges against two police officers who shot Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old black man, nearly a year ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor