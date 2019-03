Jon Champion On Calling Play-By-Play Soccer Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with renowned English soccer commentator Jon Champion, who is joining ESPN as the new play-by-play voice for Major League Soccer.

Jon Champion On Calling Play-By-Play Soccer Sports Jon Champion On Calling Play-By-Play Soccer Jon Champion On Calling Play-By-Play Soccer Audio will be available later today. Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with renowned English soccer commentator Jon Champion, who is joining ESPN as the new play-by-play voice for Major League Soccer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor