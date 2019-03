School Principal Streams Bedtime Stories A principal in Beaumont, Texas, is trying to promote a love of books and learning to her students. So, every Tuesday, she reads a bedtime story to them via the school's Facebook page.

School Principal Streams Bedtime Stories