Michael Jackson Documentary 'Leaving Neverland' Airs Sunday Two men allege years of sexual abuse by Michael Jackson in HBO's documentary Leaving Neverland. The Jackson Estate is suing the network, calling the show a "posthumous character assassination."

Michael Jackson Documentary 'Leaving Neverland' Airs Sunday Movies Michael Jackson Documentary 'Leaving Neverland' Airs Sunday Michael Jackson Documentary 'Leaving Neverland' Airs Sunday Audio will be available later today. Two men allege years of sexual abuse by Michael Jackson in HBO's documentary Leaving Neverland. The Jackson Estate is suing the network, calling the show a "posthumous character assassination." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor