The Ethics Of New Technology Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Caterina Fake. She is a co-founder of Flickr, a venture capitalist, and host of the podcast Should This Exist? about understanding the impact of technology on humanity.

The Ethics Of New Technology Technology The Ethics Of New Technology The Ethics Of New Technology Audio will be available later today. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Caterina Fake. She is a co-founder of Flickr, a venture capitalist, and host of the podcast Should This Exist? about understanding the impact of technology on humanity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor