Hardcore Muskox Hunters Camp For Permits Every winter, people camp out for days in a parking lot in western Alaska to get permits to hunt muskox. It's kind of a big deal.

Hardcore Muskox Hunters Camp For Permits National Hardcore Muskox Hunters Camp For Permits Hardcore Muskox Hunters Camp For Permits Audio will be available later today. Every winter, people camp out for days in a parking lot in western Alaska to get permits to hunt muskox. It's kind of a big deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor