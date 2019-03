Juan Guaidó To Return To Venezuela After Tour Of Latin America Venezuela's opposition leader plans to return to the country. The U.S. and more than 50 countries have been pressing for him to be the next president, but the current president won't resign.

Juan Guaidó To Return To Venezuela After Tour Of Latin America Audio will be available later today.