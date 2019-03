Deadly Tornadoes Hit Alabama Over The Weekend When tornadoes ripped through Alabama, the impact was sudden and devastating. In Lee County, more than 20 people were killed. Video shows cars flipped over and pieces of metal clinging to trees.

