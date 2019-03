Mine Executives In Brazil Step Down After Deadly Dam Collapse Four top executives of a Brazilian iron mine company have stepped down temporarily after a government investigation into a deadly dam collapse. About 300 people were killed.

Mine Executives In Brazil Step Down After Deadly Dam Collapse Mine Executives In Brazil Step Down After Deadly Dam Collapse Mine Executives In Brazil Step Down After Deadly Dam Collapse Audio will be available later today. Four top executives of a Brazilian iron mine company have stepped down temporarily after a government investigation into a deadly dam collapse. About 300 people were killed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor