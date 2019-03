Protests Ignite After 2 Officers Will Not Be Charged In Sacramento Shooting Nearly a year after police fatally shot Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard, the district attorney announced Saturday that the two officers who killed him will not face criminal charges.

Nearly a year after police fatally shot Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard, the district attorney announced Saturday that the two officers who killed him will not face criminal charges.