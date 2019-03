SpaceX Capsule Successfully Arrives At International Space Station SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule docked with the International Space Station on Sunday. NASA says it is the first American commercial space vehicle designed to carry humans to dock at the station.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule docked with the International Space Station on Sunday. NASA says it is the first American commercial space vehicle designed to carry humans to dock at the station.