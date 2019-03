Sen. Bernie Sanders Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont held his first rallies as a 2020 presidential candidate over the weekend. He's raised more than $10 million and signed up a million volunteers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign Politics Sen. Bernie Sanders Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign Sen. Bernie Sanders Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign Audio will be available later today. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont held his first rallies as a 2020 presidential candidate over the weekend. He's raised more than $10 million and signed up a million volunteers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor