Accessibility links
Supreme Court Denies Religious Building Preservation Funds Case The court let stand a New Jersey ruling not allowing government money for the restoration or preservation of religious buildings, like synagogues, temples, churches and mosques.
NPR logo Supreme Court Denies Religious Building Preservation Funds Case

Law

Supreme Court Denies Religious Building Preservation Funds Case

Enlarge this image

The Supreme Court as seen on a morning last month. Jacquelyn Martin/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The Supreme Court as seen on a morning last month.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The U.S. Supreme Court let a ruling stand Monday from the New Jersey Supreme Court ruling that said Morris County, N.J., may not give taxpayer funds to help preserve religious buildings, such as synagogues, temples, churches and mosques.

The county has a program for giving preservation funds for all local buildings. But New Jersey law, as recently interpreted by the state Supreme Court, prohibits counties from awarding grants to preserve religious buildings.

Those representing the religious institutions argued the state Supreme Court ruling amounted to unconstitutional discrimination against religion. But the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear this particular case, though indicated it should take this kind of case and the facts seemed murky in this one.

Conservative justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito dissented.

NOTE: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote two of the three opinions released Monday, one of which was argued when she was off the bench recovering from lung cancer surgery.