The Austin 100: Disq Stream All Songs Considered's SXSW 2019 Preview

Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: Disq injects its blurry and hard-charging power-pop with lyrics about disaffection, loneliness and a world where "communication takes me farther away." As Disq's members spread out beyond the Wisconsin high school where members Isaac de Broux-Sloane and Raina Bock first formed the band, their songs are bound to grapple more with a sense of modern isolation. But "Communication" makes it clear that they understand their strengths: singing what they know and piling on the wiry, gnarled guitars. (Disq now sports three guitarists, and thank goodness for that.)