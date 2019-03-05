Accessibility links
The Austin 100: Fontaines D.C. Recommended if you like Arctic Monkeys and The Hold Steady.

The Austin 100The Austin 100
NPR logo

All Songs Considered's 2019 SXSW Preview

Listen · 55:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/696916236/700138648" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Austin 100: Fontaines D.C.

The Austin 100: Fontaines D.C.

Stream All Songs Considered's SXSW 2019 Preview

All Songs Considered's 2019 SXSW Preview

Listen · 55:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/696916236/700138648" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fontaines D.C.
Enlarge this image
Richard Dumas/Courtesy of the artist
Fontaines D.C.
Richard Dumas/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Dublin, Ireland

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: Grian Chatten can't help but spill words all over the place. His band, Fontaines D.C., blasts out hard-charging post-punk as he fills every available space with conversational blurts that lie somewhere between literary high-mindedness and the rants of a worked-up barfly. "Big," from the group's debut album Dogrel, takes less than two minutes to carve out a mantra ("My childhood was small / But I'm gonna be big!") with a musical mission statement to match: It's brash and forceful, but with a twinkle in its eye.

Stream Fontaines D.C.'s "Big"

YouTube

The Austin 100The Austin 100