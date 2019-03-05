The Austin 100: Fontaines D.C. Stream All Songs Considered's SXSW 2019 Preview

Hometown: Dublin, Ireland

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: Grian Chatten can't help but spill words all over the place. His band, Fontaines D.C., blasts out hard-charging post-punk as he fills every available space with conversational blurts that lie somewhere between literary high-mindedness and the rants of a worked-up barfly. "Big," from the group's debut album Dogrel, takes less than two minutes to carve out a mantra ("My childhood was small / But I'm gonna be big!") with a musical mission statement to match: It's brash and forceful, but with a twinkle in its eye.