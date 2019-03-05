Accessibility links
The Austin 100: Sonámbulo Psicotropical Recommended if you like Antibalas and Fela Kuti.

The Austin 100The Austin 100
NPR logo

All Songs Considered's 2019 SXSW Preview

Listen · 55:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/697024112/700162858" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Austin 100: Sonámbulo Psicotropical

The Austin 100: Sonámbulo Psicotropical

Stream All Songs Considered's SXSW 2019 Preview

All Songs Considered's 2019 SXSW Preview

Listen · 55:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/697024112/700162858" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sonámbulo Psicotropical will perform at SXSW 2019.
Enlarge this image
Courtesy of the artist
Sonámbulo Psicotropical will perform at SXSW 2019.
Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: San José, Costa Rica

Genre: Global

Why We're Excited: Sonámbulo Psicotropical has spent more than a dozen years touring the world with its dizzying and delightful, horn-driven mix of African and Latin American music. But a few years ago, significant lineup changes and a key illness left the band worrying about its future — and turning to old traditions to reinvigorate its danceable, psychedelic sound. The band's third album, Domitila y su jardín (Domitila and her garden), relates the story of a woman who rediscovers her place in the world. It's no coincidence that it's helped Sonámbulo Psicotropical do the same.

Stream Sonámbulo Psicotropical's "Afrujo"

YouTube

The Austin 100The Austin 100