The Austin 100: Elisapie

Elisapie will perform at SXSW 2019
Le Pigeon/Courtesy of the artist
Le Pigeon/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Genre: Folk

Why We're Excited: Elisapie is a singer, songwriter, filmmaker and indigenous Canadian activist whose songs rotate among the English, French and Inuktitut languages. On her fourth album, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, she synthesizes stories from her eventful life with hypnotic arrangements that channel '70s rock, indigenous folk music and the low, moody rumble of barnstormers like Tom Waits and Morphine.

Stream Elisapie's "Arnaq"

