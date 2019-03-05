The Austin 100: Elisapie
Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Genre: Folk
Why We're Excited: Elisapie is a singer, songwriter, filmmaker and indigenous Canadian activist whose songs rotate among the English, French and Inuktitut languages. On her fourth album, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, she synthesizes stories from her eventful life with hypnotic arrangements that channel '70s rock, indigenous folk music and the low, moody rumble of barnstormers like Tom Waits and Morphine.