The Austin 100: David Keenan Recommended if you like Nick Drake and Iron & Wine.

David Keenan is performing at SXSW 2019.
Courtesy of the artist
David Keenan is performing at SXSW 2019.
Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Dundalk, Ireland

Genre: Folk

Why We're Excited: Irish singer-songwriter David Keenan plays majestic folk music that unfolds with a kind of weary gentility, conjuring the string-swept gentle grace of a Damien Rice, a Glen Hansard or, before them, a Van Morrison. A former busker (no surprise there), Keenan possesses the lung power necessary to seize attention and the dedication to dramatic pacing necessary to hold it. In "Two Kids," he pairs up with another terrific singer (Laura Quirke) to embark on a nearly seven-minute journey of poetic longing.

Stream David Keenan's "Two Kids"

