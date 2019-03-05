The Austin 100: La Force Stream All Songs Considered's SXSW 2019 Preview

Enlarge this image Norman Wong/Courtesy of the artist Norman Wong/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: Ariel Engle is a recent addition to the Canadian supergroup Broken Social Scene, filling a role once held by Leslie Feist. Listen to her work as La Force, and you'll hear one clear reason the band thought of her to fill the bill: She's got that same smoky, haunting vibe, landing somewhere between detachment and almost discomfiting intimacy. To delve into "Lucky One" is to hang on her every lushly appointed, impeccably controlled word.