The Austin 100: La Force

All Songs Considered's 2019 SXSW Preview

The Austin 100: La Force

La Force will be performing at SXSW 2019
Norman Wong/Courtesy of the artist
Norman Wong/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: Ariel Engle is a recent addition to the Canadian supergroup Broken Social Scene, filling a role once held by Leslie Feist. Listen to her work as La Force, and you'll hear one clear reason the band thought of her to fill the bill: She's got that same smoky, haunting vibe, landing somewhere between detachment and almost discomfiting intimacy. To delve into "Lucky One" is to hang on her every lushly appointed, impeccably controlled word.

Stream La Force's "Lucky One"

