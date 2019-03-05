The Austin 100: Stonebwoy Stream All Songs Considered's SXSW 2019 Preview

Enlarge this image Burntion Music Group/Courtesy of the artist Burntion Music Group/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Ashaiman, Ghana

Genre: Global

Why We're Excited: Dancehall and reggae star Stonebwoy has broken out well beyond his home country of Ghana: He's collaborated with the likes of Sean Paul, won a BET Award (for Best International Act: Africa) and found a worldwide following for a string of springy, Afropop-inflected crossover hits. Among his most recent singles, the relentlessly catchy "Top Skanka" sounds poised to cross over to U.S. audiences whose pop-music world keeps getting more expansive.