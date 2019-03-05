The Austin 100: Rosie Tucker Stream All Songs Considered's SXSW 2019 Preview

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: Rosie Tucker's songs can be wry and funny, but they're always sincere, with a gift for metaphor and a clear understanding of just how precarious life can be. Tucker examines the aftermath of a painful loss in "Lauren," interrogates a hard-wired tendency to stay quiet in "Habit" and paints a loving everyday portrait of crucial safe spaces in "Gay Bar," which closes with a pointedly chosen Dusty Springfield sample.