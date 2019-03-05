The Austin 100: &More Stream All Songs Considered's SXSW 2019 Preview

Enlarge this image Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Genre: Hip-Hop

Why We're Excited: If you want a sense of &More's live chemistry and charisma, watch this video of its entry in the 2018 Tiny Desk Contest. Its members barely all fit in the frame as the Philly band runs through "Whoa," a frank and deftly rendered assessment of today's endless and overwhelming news cycle. Inspired by the book The Hate U Give, the song finds rapper Chill Moody and singer Donn T unpacking the many ways the country processes racism and police violence as part of an onslaught of information (and disinformation). On the forthcoming Ethel Bobcat, the song is introduced via a guest appearance from none other than Public Enemy's Chuck D.