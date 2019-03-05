Boat Has To Rescue Texas Woman Who Hopped On To An Iceberg

The woman was vacationing in Iceland when an iceberg washed up on shore. It looked like a throne so she climbed up and struck a pose. A wave came in and pushed it, and the woman, out to sea.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A 77-year-old named Judith Streng of Texas had an eventful vacation in Iceland. She and her family were at a beach when they spotted an iceberg that had washed up on shore and sort of looked like a throne. Judith hopped on and struck a pose for a photo. But before she could hop off, a wave came in and pushed Judith and the iceberg back out to sea. She had to be rescued by a nearby boat. Streng told ABC News, I always wanted to be queen; I mean, come on, that was my chance. It's MORNING EDITION.

