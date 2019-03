Supporters Greet Opposition Leader As He Returns To Venezuela David Greene talks to Scott Smith of The Associated Press about Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who returned to Caracas Monday, risking arrest to challenge President Nicolás Maduro.

Latin America