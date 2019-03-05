Tokyo Court Grants Bail To Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn

A court in Tokyo has granted bail to former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn after he spent nearly four months in jail awaiting trial on corruption charges.

After denying Ghosn bail twice before, the Tokyo District Court set his bail at nearly $9 million. The ex-chairman has been awaiting trial on charges of underreporting his income by about half, and improperly transferring his personal investment losses to Nissan.

The court granted his lawyers' request for bail on the conditions that Ghosn remain in Japan and be prevented from tampering with evidence.

Ghosn has denied the allegations against him.

The former executive once headed the alliance that included Nissan, Mitsubishi, and France's Renault.

NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports, "He claims he was ousted in a coup staged by Nissan executives who opposed closer ties with Renault."