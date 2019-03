The Thistle & Shamrock: 'Migrations' With Chris Thile

Enlarge this image toggle caption Finley Hodgson/The Thistle & Shamrock Finley Hodgson/The Thistle & Shamrock

Fiona Ritchie talks with Chris Thile about his varied musical career and involvement in Carnegie Hall's Migrations: The Making of America festival, featuring many of his award-winning recordings.