Latest Social Media Sensation: The Vans Challenge

People have been throwing their Vans across the room and filming it. The purpose is to prove, or disprove, the theory that the shoes always land face up.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yesterday we reported on people throwing sliced cheese at their babies and filming it. Well, today's throwing things update is throwing Vans sneakers across the room and filming it. The purpose is to prove or disprove the theory that Vans always land faceup. People have posted videos with reactions like, this is crazy, perfect landing. Guy named Chris tweeted, I had to explain to my mom why I was throwing all my Vans on the floor at 12 a.m. Yeah, Chris, why?

