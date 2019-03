Maryland Man Submits DNA And Discovers He's A Prince Jay Speights is a priest, a father and a recently discovered prince. Jay's father spent years searching for their family history and when he died, Jay took on the search.

Maryland Man Submits DNA And Discovers He's A Prince Maryland Man Submits DNA And Discovers He's A Prince Maryland Man Submits DNA And Discovers He's A Prince Audio will be available later today. Jay Speights is a priest, a father and a recently discovered prince. Jay's father spent years searching for their family history and when he died, Jay took on the search. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor